Michigan's Athletic Director Warde Manuel will be stepping down at the end of the calendar year. And, according to the report obtained by the Detroit News, Manuel will make over $7 million in his buyout from the University.

Within 21 days of his resignation from Michigan, Manuel will be paid $7,143,346, minus tax withholding. The settlement confirmed that Michigan waived the service requirement of 20 years, which means Manuel will receive a retirement contribution of $108,000 and all retiree benefits such as health coverage.

Manuel signed a non-compete clause, which means he cannot become an Athletic Director or advisor for any Big Ten team for the next two years. Michigan will cover $82,000 of his lawyer fees and he will be given sports tickets and golfing privileges as a former Athletic Director.

Stemming from Jenner & Block investigation

Manuel's resignation from Michigan comes on the heels of the Wolverines releasing small details from its lengthy Jenner & Block investigation. The University hired the law firm last November to do a thorough investigation into the athletic department. Nearly a month after the law firm was hired, former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore was fired after findings revealed he was having an inappropriate relationship with then-staffer Paige Shivers.

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Michigan paid nearly $12 million for this investigation, and while the University isn't releasing all of the findings, Michigan did give a Q&A on the findings, including what was found about Manuel.

"The culture review found that Warde Manuel demonstrated important leadership strengths, particularly his commitment to student-athletes. At the same time, it identified failures to quickly and effectively act on allegations of wrongdoing by Athletic Department employees."

Time for a fresh start

There is no denying Manuel loved Michigan and did what he believed was in the best interest of the University. Manuel hired some coaches that he may not be getting enough credit for, like Dusty May, and, most recently, Kyle Whittingham.

But fans aren't going to forget about Manuel not being able to extend either Jim Harbaugh or May following back-to-back national titles. However, on the surface, Manuel can be blamed, but behind the scenes might reveal there wasn't much more Manuel could do to keep either coach in Ann Arbor.

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Aside from the inability to extend national championship coaches in Ann Arbor, there were far too many scandals under Manuel's watch. Could all of them have been prevented from Manuel's point of view? Likely not, but the buck stops at the top, and that's the Athletic Director.

Overall, it was a long and successful tenure for Manuel, but moving on is likely the best scenario for both parties.