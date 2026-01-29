Why Mike McDaniel Could Be the Top Head Coaching Candidate in 2027

I didn’t make the drive to the Chargers’ facility on Tuesday morning to hear new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel crack a few jokes, but that was a big part of it, and he didn’t disappoint in that department.

McDaniel joked that he and Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh are the same guy, with the only difference being that his new boss is taller. On the surface, it seems that they’re total opposites, which is why many football fans wouldn’t mind getting a reality show from the NFL’s most popular odd couple. McDaniel, the former Dolphins coach, even mentioned that he’s now considering wearing Dockers to practices over his favorite pair of joggers.

Mike McDaniel and Jim Harbaugh are the same guy.



“He’s just taller.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/TBRfMOV2W7 — Gilberto Manzano (@GManzano24) January 27, 2026

Also, McDaniel started his introductory news conference by saying he’s not really an opening statement guy before saying a lot of good things about his new quarterback, Justin Herbert .

But this was well worth the drive because not many coaches are as open as McDaniel, who offered candid responses about putting his head-coaching aspirations on hold and went behind the curtain to break down what he wants to do schematically to help Herbert reach the next level.

I decided to make this week’s NFL Fact or Fiction all about McDaniel to assess what’s to come for one of the brightest offensive minds in the league.

I’m not really an opening statement guy says new Chargers OC Mike McDaniel pic.twitter.com/tBwhuV3oCH — Gilberto Manzano (@GManzano24) January 27, 2026

McDaniel will be the top head coaching candidate in 2027

McDaniel had a bumpy stint as the Dolphins’ head coach, but there’s no denying that he was the organization’s most accomplished coach since Dave Wannstedt left 22 years ago.

In four seasons, McDaniel had a 35–33 record with two playoff appearances and took the offense to new heights in his first two seasons. He also helped Tua Tagovailoa find his footing and turned him into the league’s passing yardage leader in 2023.

What McDaniel achieved offensively with Miami is why he had multiple head-coaching opportunities before and after agreeing to become the Chargers’ latest offensive play-caller. He scheduled head coaching interviews with the Browns and Bills after reports emerged that he had accepted the Chargers’ OC offer, but ultimately withdrew from both openings.

Ideally, McDaniel could have gone through with the interviews, knowing that the Chargers were waiting for him in case he didn’t get a head coaching job. But McDaniel said he opted to slow down the process because he had a gut feeling that joining the Chargers would be the best long-term path for him to reach his goals as a head coach.

“Absolutely, my end goal of being able to bring championships to an organization as a head coach that still is in place,” McDaniel said. “But I think it’s super important in life to be where your feet are and kind of attack whatever challenge. This was uncharted territory for me, where I had some options to assess and evaluate. And in that process, you learn it kind of forces you to see where you’re at and what’s most important to you, and I want to be part of a hungry, collective group of individuals to push forward, [that can] utilize what I have to offer.

“When I was assessing this opportunity vs. some potential head coaching opportunities, I think it spoke to what this opportunity really provided me, because it wasn’t that difficult once I got to meet the nucleus of the organization and put all the pieces together. So I don’t think my long vision has changed, but I very much am firmly where my feet are right now, which is being the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers and being the very best at that.”

McDaniel made a risky decision to put his head-coaching aspirations on hold. Still, if he can improve the Chargers’ offense and guide Herbert to his first career playoff victory, he’ll likely be the top candidate for next year’s coaching cycle.

Let’s not forget that Mike Vrabel passed on opportunities after being fired by the Titans, only to return a year later to guide the Patriots to the Super Bowl. McDaniel could follow a similar path.

Manzano’s view: Fact

Harbaugh and McDaniel will clash philosophically

It said plenty that Harbaugh went all-in on McDaniel, knowing that he could lose him to a head-coaching job in the near future. He nearly lost him after a week before McDaniel passed on the interviews with Cleveland and Buffalo.

Harbaugh did need to prioritize Herbert after two years of operating under Greg Roman’s stagnant offensive scheme, but this move wasn’t as if Harbaugh was taking one for the team for Herbert’s benefit. While their personalities appear different, McDaniel spent many years working with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, learning the importance of a strong running game. McDaniel developed Miami’s offense into a speedy, downfield attack to suit his personnel, which was wise with wide receiver Tyreek Hill as the focal point.

However, McDaniel’s scheme could look vastly different with the Chargers. They have a thumper in running back Omarion Hampton and two stud tackles in Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater. All three players didn’t contribute to the Chargers’ ugly wild-card loss against the Patriots due to injuries.

“My run game prowess in the past has been finding different solutions for light boxes,” McDaniel said while explaining why he and Harbaugh are like-minded. “When you’re adept to pass, to run the ball. That core foundational belief of football is inside-out: prioritizing the line of scrimmage and being able to win games when you have a lead with nine minutes to go and you can keep the defense off the field. I think those types of things are where the like-minded football 101, core values of football overlap.

“I think Jim appreciates the evolution of the game and how you can try different ways to attack how people are defending you. And that’s always evolving. And that hunger and thirst for that is something that I’ve always had in my back pocket, pushing me forward.”

As for one difference, the 42-year-old McDaniel isn’t a fan of Harbaugh’s preferences for glasses.

“He’s already tried to get me on transition lenses, but I’ve held off. I’m not 50 yet,” said McDaniel, who’s 20 years younger than Harbaugh.

Manzano’s view: Fiction

Hiring McDaniel will help Herbert reach his full potential next season

Herbert is supremely talented, but he has also crumbled in three playoff losses.

What Herbert does in the regular season isn’t the issue. Still, it would be a good sign if Herbert delivers a career year before getting another crack at winning his first career postseason game.

This hire of McDaniel could pay off if he can provide a variety of backup plans to help Herbert when it matters most. What can this pairing do if injuries occur on the offensive line again? What if the receivers can’t get open? How the Chargers adjust throughout the regular season could provide a glimpse as to whether this team will finally put it together. They haven’t won an AFC West title since 2009 and haven’t won a playoff game since ’18.

While it’s always risky to bet on the Chargers to be more than just hype, it’s hard not to like this OC-QB pairing. Even McDaniel couldn’t contain his excitement when first talking to Herbert.

“He was in high spirits,” McDaniel said. “Just excited about attacking something. You lose in the playoffs in the first round, and it’s a lot of work that you kind of feel like you have an empty stomach. So that hunger I could hear in his voice. He was excited to start a new chapter and to really attack the offseason process to be our best versions of ourselves come next fall.

“So it was enthusiastic. I was in a room, talking with a really loud passionate voice. And I think he recognized that. We were both geeked for the future and the possibilities that it brings.”

coach knew these guys were special pic.twitter.com/SmLUvqBTBX — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 27, 2026

McDaniel joked that he knew he needed to coach Herbert after seeing his game-winning throw to Ladd McConkey in Miami last year.

“If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em, I guess,” McDaniel said.

Manzano’s view: Fact

More NFL on Sports Illustrated