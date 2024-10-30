Michigan vs. Oregon: CBS college football analysts make surprising prediction
As of this writing, No. 1 Oregon is currently a 15.5 point favorite ahead of its road matchup against Michigan this weekend. And while most are confident the Ducks will get the job done in Ann Arbor on Saturday, some think it's going to be closer than most of the predictions are indicating.
In fact, two CBS college football analysts seem to think this one could come down to the wire.
Randy Cross
"Oregon's favored by a couple of touchdowns and it's going to be a lot closer than that. As much as Oregon has really worked on being better at the line of scrimmage on both sides, Michigan is going to be tough as heck. This is a field goal, maybe a little bit more than a field goal type of game. It's at Michigan, Oregon's not just going to be dominant and blast the Wolverines out. I think Oregon wins but it's close."
Aaron Taylor
"Yea, I agree with Randy... and I see it a lot like you do with it being a 'line of scrimmage' game, right? This might be two of the best front-sevens we have in college football on the field at the same time that we've seen at least amongst them. And both o-lines are playing pretty dang good as well. But I think it's the secondary of Oregon that's stronger than Michigan's. Ironically, that's going to be the difference, as well as their vertical pass game. Oregon wins, but Michigan's vastly improved... Davis Warren."
Michigan vs. Oregon Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -