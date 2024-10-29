Wolverine Digest

REPORT: Michigan presents $5 million NIL offer to 5-star QB Bryce Underwood

The Wolverines have stepped up their NIL game in a big way in an attempt to lure the No. 1 quarterback away from LSU...

Matt Lounsberry

Michigan football's pursuit of five-star Belleville (Mich.) quarterback Bryce Underwood rages on, as the Wolverines seek to flip the No. 1 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class away from his commitment to LSU.

According to a report from On3's Pete Nakos, Michigan has offered Underwood an NIL package that would pay Underwood north of $5 million over the next three to four years. According to On3, this offer is "on par" with the NIL package that LSU has presented to the five-star gunslinger.

With just over a month until the early signing period for the 2025 class, the Wolverines are pulling out all the stops in their attempt to land Underwood. The five-star originally committed to the Tigers back in January, but Michigan is giving the Belleville native a lot to think about in the final months of his recruitment.

