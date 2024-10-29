Michigan Football: RB Donovan Edwards truly is the 'jack of all trades'
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards has further cemented himself as a 'jack of all trades' following the Wolverines' 24-17 win over Michigan State on Saturday.
Early in the fourth quarter, Edwards found tight end Colston Loveland on a 23-yard touchdown pass that would ultimately be the decisive score of the game. It was the second career passing touchdown in the senior running backs' career.
Edwards has done things in his career that are rare, to say the least. According to Big Ten Network, Edwards is the only Big Ten running back with multiple touchdown runs, touchdown receptions and touchdown passes in at least the current century.
Edwards has one of the most unique stat lines of any player you'll see in college football. In his career, the senior has 2,077 rushing yards with 18 rushing touchdowns, made 79 receptions for 777 receiving and four receiving touchdowns, and thrown for 131 passing yards with two passing touchdowns.
Edwards has experienced some highs and lows throughout his career at Michigan. He's gone from a young freshman eager (and a little impatient) to get his chance to make an impact, to a superstar sophomore who only took his game to a higher level in place of an injured Blake Corum, to an upperclassmen who's still trying to recapture that magic he had in 2022.
However, the unique skillset of Edwards, and the impact he's had while winning three Big Ten titles and a national championship in Ann Arbor, won't soon be forgotten.
