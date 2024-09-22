Michigan vs. Minnesota kickoff time, television provider announced
Hours after No. 18 Michigan knocked off No. 11 USC in an upset at the Big House, a start time and television provider was announced for the Wolverines' Week 5 matchup against Minnesota next Saturday.
Michigan and Minnesota is scheduled to kick off at Noon ET on Sept. 28 with FOX carrying the broadcast. It's a renewal of one of the oldest and most often-played rivalries in all of college football, as the Wolverines and Golden Gophers are set to meet for the 106th time, dating back to 1862.
Minnesota fell to 2-2 on Saturday with a 31-14 loss at home against rival Iowa, as the Hawkeyes took home the "Floyd of Rosedale" trophy. The Golden Gophers lost to North Carolina, 19-17, in their season-opener before wins over Rhode Island (48-0) and Nevada (27-0) in subsequent weeks.
One year after winning a national championship, Michigan was in danger of falling to 2-2 through four games in 2024. However, the Wolverines got off to a strong start against USC to build a 14-0 lead, and then came from behind late to beat the Trojans as a short underdog on Saturday. Michigan improves to 3-1 on the year and may reenter the Top 15 of the national polls when they're released on Sunday afternoon.
The Wolverines were led offensively by running back Kalel Mullings, who averaged 9.4 yards per carry on his way to 159 rushing yards and two touchdowns against USC. The senior had a 53-yard burst for a score on Michigan's opening possession, and rumbled for 63 yards on the Wolverines' crucial final possession to set up his winning score from one yard out with 37 seconds left. Halfback Donovan Edwards added 74 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, while quarterback Alex Orji finished with 43 yards on 13 carries for U-M.
Michigan also had its best defensive performance of the season against the Trojans, despite a handful of costly coverage busts in the secondary. The Wolverines sacked USC quarterback Miller Moss four times and finished with eight tackles for loss against the Trojans. Defensive end Josaiah Stewart led the effort with three TFLs and two sacks, while cornerback Will Johnson made program history with his third career interception returned for a touchdown for the Wolverines. Michigan also got season-best performances from Mason Graham (six tackles, TFL, sack); Kenneth Grant (two tackles, TFL, sack, PBU); and Jyaire Hill (six tackles, TFL, two pass breakups).
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Stock up, Stock down: No. 18 Michigan guts out tough victory over No. 11 USC
Takeaways: Late-game heroics surge Michigan football past USC
Insane stats from Michigan's win over USC
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI