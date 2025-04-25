Michigan Wolverine tight end Colston Loveland reacts to Bears taking him 10th overall
Former Michigan Wolverine tight end Colston Loveland is headed to the Windy City as the newest member of the Chicago Bears. One of the most talented pass catchers in the entire draft regardless of position will become a prime target for last year's number one overall pick Caleb Williams.
"I would say I'm one of the best route runners in this draft; I truly believe that. I think I got great hands. Obviously, I got a lot to work on throughout my whole game, but I feel like I'm pretty polished and just excited to keep getting better."- Chicago Bears draftee Colston Loveland
Loveland seemed thrilled to head to the Bears organization. He joins a team with a talented young quarterback, elite level defensive play, and a gifted offensively minded new head coach in Ben Johnson.
Johnson was the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions before heading to Chicago. He had the Lion's offense among the best in the league for the previous two years and looks to replicate that in Chicago.
"Tyler Warren is going to be a great player, for us, we just felt the alignment from coaching, scouting, everybody that touched both players- that Colston was the best fit for us."- Bears Dir. of Player Personnel Jeff King
