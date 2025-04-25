Social media explodes after Michigan football DT Mason Graham goes 5th overall to the Cleveland Browns
Michigan football DT Mason Graham is the latest top-five draft pick to come out of Ann Arbor. The evening kicked off with the Cleveland Browns trading the No. 2 pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars -- a spot many thought Graham might go at No. 5 overall. But instead, the Jaguars took Travis Hunter out of Colorado, and the Browns gathered draft picks and took their guy at No. 5.
Graham will head to Ohio, where he will play alongside NFL great Myles Garrett along the defensive line. Cleveland has plenty of holes, but the defense has been good enough to win games the past couple of seasons. The Browns have now bolstered their line for years to come.
The two-time All-American at Michigan will now enter the NFL with plenty of hype being a top-five selection. Following Cleveland's selection, social media went nuts. Here are some of the best reactions we could find.
