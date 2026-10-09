Michigan Wolverines' 'Freshman to Watch' Through 5 Weeks Isn't Who Anyone Expected

As Michigan was preparing to begin the 2026 season, there were several true freshmen who we thought were going to make a big name for themselves this season. Five-star Savion Hiter was the man on top, and both wide receiver Salesi Moa and edge rusher Carter Meadows were expected to play larger roles than they have.

Even wide receiver Travis Johnson and tight end Mason Bonner were projected to play much more than what we've seen from either through five weeks. And as Michigan sits at 3-2, finishing up its lone bye week of the season, it's four-star edge rusher Tariq Boney who might be the most impressive freshman on the team.

There is no question that Hiter plays the most and has the most production, but Boney was named a 'freshman to watch' by ESPN through five weeks, and his play on the field back it up.

"A four-star recruit, Boney stood out against some of the best high schoolers in the nation as one of the top performers at last year's Under Armour All-America game. So it's no surprise he has carved out a role on a talented Michigan defense. Boney has been efficient in his pass-rush opportunities, notching a sack against both UTEP and Iowa. The Wolverines have fallen short of expectations so far, but Boney has been a bright spot," ESPN wrote.

Boney's numbers don't lie

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The former four-star out of St. John's College (Washington, DC) has played in four of Michigan's five games this season. Boney has seen 52 snaps in five weeks, and that's the sixth-most of any Wolverines edge rusher.

But when he plays — he dominates. Purely looking at stats, Boney has racked up seven tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks, which ties Nate Marshall for the third-most sacks on the team.

When you look at Pro Football Focus' numbers, you really understand why Boney has shined. Boney is ranked No. 1 on the entire defense with an 87.1 defensive grade. He is also third on the team, and No. 1 on the defensive line, with an 81.4 tackling grade. When it comes to being a pass rusher, Boney has the No. 3 grade in that category with an 83.5 grade — right behind Dom Nichols.

Finding snaps for Boney is difficult, but a must

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Michigan's defensive line is clearly the strength of the team through five weeks. That's what Kyle Whittingham was saying all offseason, and it certainly came to fruition. The Wolverines have players on the interior, and Michigan is stacked at edge.

Nobody is replacing John Henry Daley or Dom Nichols. They have been productive and the starters of the team. And as the season has marched on, veteran Cam Brandt is playing a smaller role each and every week.

It does appear that Boney has taken over, along with Nate Marshall, as the Wolverines' backup edge rusher. Both Nichols and Daley have been banged up in recent weeks, and the bye week is about getting healthy, but having a player like Boney as an insurance policy is big-time.

Boney played in 25 snaps against Minnesota this past week, the most of any game he's played in this season. Playing him around 15-20 snaps a game feels like a good threshold, while making sure both Nichols and Daley get the lion's share of the work. Boney has himself primed to take on an even larger role in 2027.

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