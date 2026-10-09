4 Michigan Football Players Who Need to Play More

The Michigan Wolverines are in the midst of a tailspin and trying to weed their way through the bye week.

They are 3-2 and will return next week against Penn State in hopes of trying to turn their season around.

There are some ways they can do that schematically. There are other ways they can do it from a personnel standpoint as well.

Some players have to play more snaps than what they are currently getting. So who are those guys?

Let’s dive in.

EDGE Tariq Boney

There is deservedly a lot of fanfare surrounding Michigan’s top two edge rushers of Dom Nichols and John Henry Daley. Both players have been impactful early in the season, but went into the bye week nursing some injuries.

Any great defensive line comes at opposing offenses in waves, with the ability to send multiple rushers at quarterbacks without much of a drop off.

These next 3 plays, watch Tariq Boney (41). Dude is strong and quick, with great use of his hands.

Out here wrecking guys 50+lbs heavier than him. pic.twitter.com/tjBzE5xOO5 — Due# (@JDue51) September 20, 2026

Going into conference play, Boney was Michigan’s highest graded defensive lineman on PFF. Through five weeks he has six solo tackles, and two sacks. He’s been very disruptive to opposing offenses early in the season before going into the bye week quietly.

Despite a quiet game against Minnesota, Boney could stand to keep guys like Nichols or Daley fresh as games get deeper into the fourth quarter.

Boney’s role could remind me of Chase Winovich in 2016 as a designated pass rusher. It’s not a perfect comparison, but perhaps Jay Hill could get a little more creative with multiple defensive ends on the field in obvious passing situations when he decides to rush four.

Secondary Wide Receivers

This doesn’t have a specific name, because really it could be anyone. Michigan’s tight ends have been non-existent to start the season.

Their blocking ability has not made up for the lack of ability in the passing game either. Michigan’s run game has been brutal to start the year. The tight ends are not the only reason for that, but if they’re not going to open holes in the run game, it’s not worth the drop off in the passing game.

That means someone has to emerge as a reliable third target at wide receiver. JJ Buchanan and Andrew Marsh have carried Michigan through the air during the first five weeks.

Whether it’s Salesi Moa, Jaime Ffrench, Channing Goodwin, or Travis Johnson, someone has to be able to get on the field consistently.

That will help spread the field out more by adding more passing threats to the formation. More threats means the field is harder to defense. That will help Michigan in both the run and pass game.

Their formations often make them too easy to defend with Buchanan and Marsh on the same side of the field.

Adding another threat to the field would pay large dividends for Michigan’s offense.

TE Mason Bonner

Of course, Michigan is going to put their tight ends on the field at some point in time. They have to.

Jalen Hoffman, Eli Owens, Zack Marshall, and Hogan Hansen have not inspired a lot of confidence this season that they can be threats in either phase of the offense.

True freshman Mason Bonner is raw, but very talented. His 6-foot-7 frame is something that could give Bryce Underwood a big target in the middle of the field.

Will he be the best blocker? Probably not at this stage of his career, but Michigan is begging for offense at this stage of the season. Beggars cannot be choosers as the old saying goes.

Bonner was very close to making a big play against Oklahoma, but has not played much since. Hopefully that is something that can change once Michigan returns from the bye.

CB Shamari Earls

This is a tough one because Michigan’s secondary has been as good as it has all season long, but true sophomore Shamari Earls has certainly looked the part when he has been on the field. Michigan’s secondary is going to see a mass exodus at the end of the 2026 season with all of their starting corners likely headed for the pro level.

Reps have to come somewhere in order to be ready for the future, and that’s a little bit of what college football is about.

Michigan cornerback Shamari Earls (2) defends Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna III (1) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coaches have to balance the desire to win now, while also preparing for future years. Earls is the most talented cornerback on the roster, and has plenty of ball skills to go with his sticky coverage ability.

Could we see more packages after the bye where Earls plays on the boundary and bumps Smith Snowden inside to the slot? Could a dime package where all four of the top defensive backs are on the field be in order?

That’s up to Jay Hill, but the talented sophomore is going to make it harder and harder to keep him off the field.



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