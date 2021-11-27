Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Michigan Wolverines Football Game Preview Hub: Ohio State

    Get yourself geared up for Michigan's regular season finale against Ohio State.
    The Teams

    Michigan vs. Ohio State

    Current Records: Michigan 10-1; Ohio State 10-1

    The Tube

    When: Saturday at noon ET
    Where: Michigan Stadium — Ann Arbor, Michigan
    TV: Fox
    Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

    The Odds

    Michigan is viewed as a 7-point underdog against Ohio State at home. There are some who feel the that the line is too low, but others think that Michigan has the right formula to give OSU a game.

    The Series

    Michigan is 58-51-6 in the series against Ohio State, but has lost 15 of the last 16. Michigan had to cancel its game against Ohio State last year due to COVID-19, so the last time the two teams met was also in Ann Arbor in 2019. Michigan lost 56-27 on that day.

    The Stories

    Ohio State Predictions, Over/Unders, National Stage, THE GAME

    Make Your Pick: Michigan vs. Ohio State

    Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. Ohio State

    Know The Enemy: It's All On The Line Against Ohio State

    Charles Woodson Appropriately Disposes Of OSU Shirt

    Saturday Is Significant For Michigan's David Ojabo

    Michigan vs. Ohio State Is Approaching, Fan Discussion, Juwan Howard Has Some Work To Do

    Paul Finebaum Is Talking About Jim Harbaugh...Again

    Jim Harbaugh Can Sense The Confidence In His Team Heading Into Saturday

    'The Game' Is The Most Significant College Football Matchup All Year

    The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said Ahead Of Ohio State

    Ohio State Week, Jim Harbaugh's Press Conference, Significance of The Game

    The Significance Of 'The Game' Is Beyond Obvious

    What A Win, A Loss Would Mean For Jim Harbaugh And The Michigan Wolverines

    The Game — HUGE

    Nothing Short Of Poetic: It All Comes Down To No. 6 Michigan, No. 4 Ohio State

    Grab Your Popcorn: No. 6 Michigan, No. 4 Ohio State To Clash For East Title

