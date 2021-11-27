Michigan Wolverines Football Game Preview Hub: Ohio State
The Teams
Michigan vs. Ohio State
Current Records: Michigan 10-1; Ohio State 10-1
The Tube
When: Saturday at noon ET
Where: Michigan Stadium — Ann Arbor, Michigan
TV: Fox
The Odds
Michigan is viewed as a 7-point underdog against Ohio State at home. There are some who feel the that the line is too low, but others think that Michigan has the right formula to give OSU a game.
The Series
Michigan is 58-51-6 in the series against Ohio State, but has lost 15 of the last 16. Michigan had to cancel its game against Ohio State last year due to COVID-19, so the last time the two teams met was also in Ann Arbor in 2019. Michigan lost 56-27 on that day.
The Stories
Read More
