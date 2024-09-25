Wolverines in the NFL: Aidan Hutchinson and Nico Collins leading the way
Week 3 of the NFL season gave us more standout performances from former Wolverines who are making a big impact in the league.
1. Aidan Hutchinson - Lions
Aidan Hutchinson finished with six tackles, one sack, and two quarterback hits in a 20-13 road win over the Cardinals. Hutchinson leads the NFL with 6.5 sacks.
2. Nico Collins - Texans
Nico Collins racked up 86 receiving yards including a 34 yard reception, but the Texans fell to the Vikings 34-7. Collins is the league leader in receiving yards with 338.
3. Josh Uche - Patriots
On Thursday night, linebacker Josh Uche tallied five tackles and one sack in a 24-3 loss to the Jets.
4. Josh Metellus - Vikings
Safety Josh Metellus had five tackles as the Vikings trounced the Texans to improve to 3-0. Metellus now has 16 tackles on the season.
5. Mazi Smith - Cowboys
Defensive tackle Mazi Smith recorded his first three tackles of the year on Sunday. The Cowboys lost their second straight game, falling to the Ravens 28-25.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -