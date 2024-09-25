Wolverine Digest

Wolverines in the NFL: Aidan Hutchinson and Nico Collins leading the way

Elijah Kaye

Aug 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) runs with the ball during the game during the game against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) runs with the ball during the game during the game against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Week 3 of the NFL season gave us more standout performances from former Wolverines who are making a big impact in the league.

1. Aidan Hutchinson - Lions

Aidan Hutchinson finished with six tackles, one sack, and two quarterback hits in a 20-13 road win over the Cardinals. Hutchinson leads the NFL with 6.5 sacks.

2. Nico Collins - Texans

Nico Collins racked up 86 receiving yards including a 34 yard reception, but the Texans fell to the Vikings 34-7. Collins is the league leader in receiving yards with 338.

3. Josh Uche - Patriots

On Thursday night, linebacker Josh Uche tallied five tackles and one sack in a 24-3 loss to the Jets.

Michigan Footbal
Dec 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche (55) celebrates after getting a sack against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

4. Josh Metellus - Vikings

Safety Josh Metellus had five tackles as the Vikings trounced the Texans to improve to 3-0. Metellus now has 16 tackles on the season.

Michigan Footbal
Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus (44) runs up field before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

5. Mazi Smith - Cowboys

Defensive tackle Mazi Smith recorded his first three tackles of the year on Sunday. The Cowboys lost their second straight game, falling to the Ravens 28-25.

Michigan Footbal
October 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith (58) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Published
Elijah Kaye

ELIJAH KAYE

Home/Football