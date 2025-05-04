BREAKING: Michigan Athletics likely losing its President
Santa J. Ono became the President of the University of Michigan not three full years ago, but it appears he is on the move. The University of Florida has named Ono the sole finalist to become the 14th president of Florida. Ono came to Michigan in October of 2022 and replaced Mark Schlissel who was the President from 2014-22.
Unlike Schlissel, Ono was a big supporter of Michigan Athletics and had full backing of Jim Harbaugh during his time at Michigan.
Ono sent an email sharing his decision to take the Florida job.
"Dear University of Michigan Community,
I write today to share that I have been selected as the sole finalist for the presidency of the University of Florida, and once the appointment is approved by their Board of Governors, I expect to assume that role later this summer. I have informed the Chair of the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White, of my decision. This decision was not made lightly, given the deep bond Wendy and I have formed with this extraordinary community.
Serving as the president over these past three academic years has been a distinct honor. Every day, I have been inspired beyond words by the vibrancy, brilliance, and dedication of our faculty, staff, students, and alumni. I will miss the extraordinary intellectual vitality that fills out classrooms and laboratories, the sublime sounds of our musical and theatrical performances, and the roar of fans cheering on the Wolverines -- or singing 'Mr Brightside' together in joyful unity.
I will miss working alongside the UM Health Board to advance our world-class health system.
And most of all, Wendy and I will miss the many friends we have made here, friendships that we will treasure for a lifetime. Wendy has loved engaging with every part of this special community."
This will be the shortest tenure from a Michigan president.
