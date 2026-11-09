Michigan Wolverines Red Zone Report: Blown Block at Point of Attack Cost Early Momentum

The Michigan Wolverines lost in stunning fashion to the Michigan State Spartans in this game. Michigan was on the verge of getting shut out at home for the first time since 1967 before they scored a meaningless touchdown with just a few minutes left, already down 15-0. They lost by a final score of 15-6 after going for two and failing to convert.

After this loss it's hard to envision Michigan will make a bowl game, and that could ultimately spell disaster for this Michigan coaching staff. the one and only red zone trip in this game perfectly encapsulated Michigan's 2026 season up to this point. Let's dive into what I mean below, and what it means moving forward as well.

Michigan's 1st Red Zone Trip: Result - Missed Field Goal

Michigan began this possession with the score tied 0-0. They managed to drive it all the way down to the Michigan State 16 yard line. From there, Savion Hiter carried the ball for a 4 yard gain. After that, Tommy Carr took advantage of soft coverage to Andrew Marsh, who caught the pass for a 5 yard gain.

On 3rd and 1 from the MSU 7 yard line, Nathan Efobi blew a critical block at the point of attack. It was a simple inside zone play, and Efobi missed the defensive tackle opposite him. You can imagine the rest of how the play went down, as Savion Hiter had no chance to pick it up and was dragged down for a loss of one yard.

Then on 4th and 2, Kyle Whittingham decided to try the field goal. It was the first career field goal attempt for Jacob Baggett, who replaced the benched Trey Butkowski, who has missed multiple field goals in each of the last two games. His first career attempt did not go as planned, and he doinked it off the upright for a 26 yard miss.

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The entire possession was a perfect explanation for Michigan's offense this season. Even when they managed to move the ball all the way down the field, they missed a critical block on a key play and it ended with 0 points.

What it means moving forward

On Sunday, Jason Beck was fired. He lasted nine games on the job and came in as the highest-paid offensive coordinator. It was a failure and the Wolverines' offense only regressed under him.

Kyle Whittingham also will likely find himself in the crosshairs after losing a game like this, and it's entirely warranted. Outside of the offense being abysmal, the entire team looked like they had no fire in this game. It's a rivalry game at home with a playoff shot still technically available, and this is the performance they turned in. Completely inexcusable from everyone, and that's why I believe it's time for the entire coaching staff to be shown the door.

For Michigan fans, let's just hope this is rock bottom. I'm truly not sure not sure it can get any worse from here.

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