Two incoming transfers described as 'home runs' for Michigan's defense

Defensive line coach Lou Esposito broke down how his incoming transfers fit into the Wolverine scheme

Michigan defensive line coach Lou Esposito talks to defensive lineman Trey Pierce (95) during the second half against Michigan State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.

Michigan Wolverines defensive line coach Lou Esposito recently talked with the media about the fit of incoming defensive tackles Tre Williams (Clemson) and Damon Payne (Alabama). He went into great detail on how the two transfers fit into the Wolverine scheme, noting that its been a seamless transition for both. The defensive line at Michigan is expected to hold the line, set the edge, and curtail running lanes, and both Williams and Payne fit that mold.

" We play a unique system; you have to be stout against the run. There are some guys that play in gap and attack systems that are going to have a bunch of stats...that's not what we do here we play an NFL style system. We are going to hold the point, and we are going to be firm...then you research their background, who are they as a person do they fit our culture, and both those guys are home runs for us."

Williams and Payne come in with the unenviable task of replacing one of the greatest defensive line duos to ever come through Ann Arbor. Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant both left their mark and legacy firmly implanted on the Michigan football program. They both routinely made ESPN Sportscenter Top Ten worthy plays game after game, and seemed to rise up to the expectations and levels required to excel in big time moments.

Nobody expects Williams and Payne to match the talent and production of two guys that are projected to become first round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. But that doesn't mean that the expectations aren't incredibly high for both incoming transfers. For Williams and Payne, the job is simple - fit into the system and do their jobs at an elite level.

