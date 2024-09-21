Michigan vs. USC: 10 things to know
The No. 18 Michigan Wolverines return to the Big House for a pivotal matchup against No. 11 USC. It seems a little odd saying that the Week 4 matchup is a "must-win" for the Wolverines, but that certainly appears to be the case as far as the playoff picture is concerned. In order to get things back on track, head coach Sherrone Moore announced that junior Alex Orji will be the starting quarterback for Saturday's game. Orji has just seven career attempts during his time at Michigan, but the belief is that his dual-threat ability could open up opportunities for a struggling offense.
Here are 10 things to know ahead of Saturday's matchup between Michigan and USC:
- Saturday will mark the first regular season meeting between Michigan and USC since 1958
- Both teams have met in the Rose Bowl 8 times (USC holds a 6-2 advantage)
- Michigan riding a 22-game winning streak in Big Ten play
- Michigan is 24-1 at home since 2021
- Michigan is 10-4 vs AP ranked opponents since 2021 (2 losses in CFP)
- Lincoln Riley (USC) is 6-4 on the road vs AP ranked teams (1-4 in last five attempts)
- USC has No. 1 pass offense in Big Ten Conference (336.5 yards per game)
- Michigan has No. 16 pass defense in Big Ten Conference (234.3 yards per game)
- The Michigan defense has given up six touchdown passes through the first three weeks of the season (gave up just eight touchdown passes in all of 2023)
- USC is betting favorite (-4.5), Over/Under (44 points)
You can catch No. 18 Michigan vs. No. 11 USC at 3:30 pm ET on CBS and Paramount +.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -