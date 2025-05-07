Minnesota Vikings tight end compares JJ McCarthy's arm strength to Super Bowl winning QB
Minnesota Vikings tight end TJ Hockenson started his career with the Detroit Lions catching passes from Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford. The former Lions QB has been known for having a big arm since his days slinging the ball at Georgia. There have been legendary stories about the velocity of his throws and his receivers and other offensive skill players have described the pain of catching passes from him over and over.
After four seasons with the Lions, Hockenson was traded to the Minnesota Vikings. He is now slated to make his living catching passes from former Michigan Wolverine quarterback JJ McCarthy. McCarthy is now QB1 for the Vikings after sitting out all of last season with a knee injury. Hockenson spoke about the arm strength that McCarthy has exhibited and made some favorable comparisons between JJ and Stafford.
Scouts and teammates alike are high on McCarthy and have huge expectations for the second year NFL quarterback. He will be surrounded by weapons in Minnesota like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Aaron Jones. McCarthy really just needs to protect the ball and integrate himself back into the rhythm of football. If he can play smart and make the throws that are given to him, the Vikings should be a force within the NFC again next year.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Joel Klatt explains why he's high on Michigan football post-spring football
Social media has mixed reactions to Michigan football suspending Sherrone Moore for two games
ESPN analyst details two positions Michigan football needs to upgrade to help Bryce Underwood in Year 1
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson