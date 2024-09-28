Wolverine Digest

Minnesota vs. Michigan: Where to watch, game information, betting line

Trent Knoop

Oct 7, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Cam Goode (99) celebrates a tackle against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Cam Goode (99) celebrates a tackle against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The #12 Michigan Wolverines will have a chance to establish a three-game winning streak on Saturday when they host Minnesota. The Gophers and Wolverines will be playing for the oldest trophy in college football: The Little Brown Jug. It will be the 99th meeting between the two teams since the Jug has been involved.

The Wolverines have dominated the series with Minnesota. Michigan has won the past four games and has a 77-25-3 all-time record over the Gophers. Minnesota is coming off a home loss to Iowa and the Gophers are hoping to turn their season around after starting out 2-2 on the season.

Before the game, here is some important information you sould know.

When: Saturday September 28 at 12:05 p.m. ET

Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan - The Big House

TV: Fox

On the call: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (color), and Jenny Taft (sidelines)

Betting line: DraftKings Sportsbook 

Spread: Michigan -10.5 (-108)

Over/under total: 34.5 points

Moneyline: Michigan -410, Minnesota +320

