MSU vs. Michigan football: How to watch, game information, betting line
Saturday marks the 72nd game between Michigan and Michigan State when the two clash for the Paul Bunyan Trophy. The Trophy came into existence back in 1953 and the Wolverines have gone 40-29-2 against the Spartans during that timeframe. The maize and blue have won two games in a row -- neither being very close -- but with both teams sitting at 4-3 on Saturday, this one could be too close for comfort.
The Spartans have a number on whoever the first-year head coach is for Michigan. Coaches such as Bo Schembechler, Gary Moeller, Lloyd Carr, Rich Rodriguez, Brady Hoke, and Jim Harbaugh had all lost their first game against Michigan State. Can Sherrone Moore change the trend?
We will find out on Saturday when the two teams meet on the football field in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines are likely shifting their offensive approach once again with all signs pointing to Davis Warren as being the starting quarterback for the Wolverines.
Before the game, here is some important information you sould know.
When: Saturday October 25 at 7:40 p.m. ET
Where: Ann Arbor (MI) - Michigan Stadium
TV: Big Ten Network
On the call: Jeff Levering (play-by-play), Jake Butt (color), and Brooke Fletcher (sidelines)
Betting line: DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Michigan -4 (-110)
Over/under total: 39 points
Moneyline: Michigan -170, Michigan State +142
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Three keys to a Michigan football victory over Michigan State
By the numbers: Michigan Football, Michigan State Spartans stats to know
Big-time recruits share what Michigan football's chances are against Michigan State