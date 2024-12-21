Mysterious Michigan fan trolls Ryan Day with airplane message over Columbus
There truly is nothing like the rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State, and today is just further proof of that fact. While the Buckeyes are spending their day preparing for a playoff matchup against Tennessee, most of the dialog surrounding head coach Ryan Day and Ohio State has been the issue with Michigan.
In spite of being a three-touchdown favorite ahead of the matchup on Nov. 30, the Buckeyes lost their fourth consecutive game to the Wolverines. It was the biggest upset in the history of this storied rivalry, and the fallout was brutal for Day as many within the Buckeye fanbase called for his job. Although some of that heat has died down in recent days, there is still a prevailing belief - at least among the OSU fanbase - that Day needs to win a Natty or find a new job.
Among the many festivities going on with College GameDay in town, there was a message that appeared in the skies over Columbus as Ohio State and Tennessee fans gathered for tonight's game. The message was simple: "Extend Ryan Day - #GoBlue"
While there's been no direct confirmation as to who is responsible for the hilarious message, it's a pretty safe bet that we know who it is. Throughout Saturday morning, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy posted several pieces of content to his social media. In all of the videos, Portnoy can be seen wearing apparel that says "extend Ryan Day." Not long ago, Portnoy posted another hilarious video that pretty much confirms he's the culprit.
I don't know if an extension is in order, but Ohio State AD Ross Bjork did indicate that he still has full confidence in Day, despite his struggles against Michigan. Taking that a step further, Bjork indicated that he expects Ryan Day to be back on the sidelines in Columbus in 2025 - something that Michigan fans will undoubtedly be happy about.
