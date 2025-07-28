CBS Sports writer predicts when Michigan will suffer first loss of 2025 football season
Getting off to a hot start in 2025 for Michigan football would be a welcome sight, especially after the shaky beginning of the 2024 season in Sherrone Moore's first year as coach that set the Wolverines back out of the gate.
When looking at Michigan's schedule, much has been made about two matchups where Michigan could have its hand full early in the season. While the first two home games in Weeks 1 and 3 (New Mexico and Central Michigan) should be no problem in theory for the Wolverines, Weeks 2 and 4 at Oklahoma and Nebraska will certainly provide some challenges.
Recently, Bard Crawford from CBS Sports predicted when each Big Ten team would suffer its first losses of the season. As it turns out, Crawford believes Michigan getting past the Sooners on the road with a true freshman quarterback will be too much of a task to overcome.
"One of the marquee early Big Ten–SEC matchups, Michigan faces a stiff test away from Ann Arbor," Crawford wrote. "Oklahoma overhauled its roster through the transfer portal, adding former Washington State quarterback John Mateer and Cal running back Jayden Ott. With Brent Venables on the hot seat, expect a desperate Sooners team. Michigan will be asking a lot of freshmas Bryce Underwood in what's expected to be his first road start."
While a defeat to the Sooners certainly wouldn't derail Michigan's season, it would put a lot of pressure on Moore's team to go into Lincoln and win in Nebraska in Week 4 to potentially avoid starting the season 2-2.
For what it's worth, Crawford also did pick Ohio State to lose its early marquee nonconference matchup as well. The Buckeyes open against Texas on Aug. 30 in a College Football Playoff rematch, in large part due to OSU having two new coordinators and a rebuilt defensive front seven.
Whether Moore gets a signature win on Sept. 6 against his alma mater remains to be seen, but it's clear that a lot of eyes will be on that game when it comes around.