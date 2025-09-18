National analyst picks his 'lock of the week' between Michigan vs. Nebraska
Both Nebraska and Michigan are searching for statement wins this weekend as Big Ten play begins. The Wolverines have started 2-1 with a tough loss against Oklahoma on the road. While the Huskers are 3-0 with an impressive win against UC in Week 1, but Nebraska has played two low-level opponents the past two weeks.
There are quite a few different opinions on how this game is going to be played. Some national analysts, like Joel Klatt, see Michigan walking into Lincoln and winning, but CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli is the complete opposite. Fornelli's 'lock of the week' is Nebraska (+2.5) over Michigan.
Fornelli's take
"Nebraska's defense is not Oklahoma's, let's make that clear. However, it's been impressive to start the season despite the change at coordinator and without some key personnel. I believe it's a unit that matches up well with Michigan, but that's also because I'm not a big-time believer in the Michigan offense," Fornelli wrote.
"I love what Bryce Underwood has the potential to be. He's showing me things as a true freshman with three games under his belt that plenty of other hyped QB prospects I've seen over the years don't show me by their second year, if ever. His pocket awareness is excellent for his age. The way he keeps his eyes downfield when moving around brings tears to my eyes........."
The battle to watch
The national analyst went on to talk about how Nebraska's defense will take the Wolverines' playmakers out of the game. Donaven McCulley has made a few plays, but Fornelli isn't currently impressed with the Michigan WRs. Plus, he doesn't believe the Wolverines' defense is as tough as they usually are.
This game will come down to the QB battle, in my opinion. Michigan needs to take care of Dylan Raiola, keep him off platform, and don't let him get comfortable. Whereas Chip Lindsey must keep using Bryce Underwood as he did last week against CMU. The Wolverines unleashed Underwood and that gameplan needs to continue each week.
Fans can tune in on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.