Jake Butt has major takeaway on Bryce Underwood after calling Michigan game Saturday
When Michigan landed five-star QB Bryce Underwood last year, most people realized he was going to be special for the Wolverines. Through three games, Underwood has looked the part and has been more dynamic than anything Michigan saw last season. Underwood has had his struggles -- like the Oklahoma loss -- but he's averaging over 200 yards per game through the air, and most recently, Chip Lindsey unleashed his running ability after he rushed for 114 yards and two scores on the ground.
This past weekend, former Michigan All-American TE and NFL player, Jake Butt, was on the call for the Big Ten Network. After the game, Butt went to social media to give a detailed breakdown of Underwood and what makes him so special.
"My takeaway from calling the [Michigan] game against CMU? Bryce Underwood is every bit of special as we’ve been told he would be. Honestly? He might be even better than I thought was possible at this point in his young career.
"Already, at 18 years old, he is one of the best pure “throwers” of the football in all college football. Throw power is a 99/100, but what’s really special is his ability to change the tempo, trajectory, and ability to layer throws over zone defenders and into tight pockets. And he does it all with ease and accuracy. Ball placement was near flawless.
"There’s the fast balls, especially when on the move and outside the pocket. Those are dots.. laser beams on a rope. Then, you see the off speed and layered beauties on the TD to Semaj and the corner route to Andrew Marsh. He has the ability to do both, but also the awareness, feel, and IQ of when to use both.
"His legs showed up big time against CMU. Hes a top level athlete on top of the arm talent. Last year, when the OL would get beat off the snap, whoever was in at QB was getting sacked. A few times V CMU the OL would get beat clean, but Bryce would effortlessly slide left or right to avoid the rush, navigate/ exit the pocket and run or throw for an explosive. I also love the designed QB runs that showed up in the gameplan. QB run gives you extra numbers.
"Think of it like this- 11 guys on offense. QB hands it off to the RB, this leaves 9 guys to block for the RB. When the QB carries the ball, the RB becomes an additional blocker giving you a 10th blocker.
"But most of all, his great gift, is his mind. From all reports, he loves the game. Loves to study. Coaches have to kick him out of the facility at 11 pm/ midnight. That is the single most important part of his story. Many guys have talent, but the great separator is their knowledge of their offensive system. Their knowledge of defensive scheme. Their ability to recognize pressure looks, change protections and route concepts to then attack the weak points of the defense. It’s also a given that every player makes mistakes. You make more when you’re young and inexperienced. His commitment to film study allows him to learn exponentially quicker than the avg QB. Helps him avoid making the same mistake twice.
"All in all, through 3 games, Bryce is looking like he will clearly compete to be one of the best at his position every year in college football. He has all of the ingredients and he has the want to. If Michigan continues to lean on his talent offensively, and the players around him execute, we will see new heights for Michigans offense that were not used to seeing."
It didn't help Underwood in Week 2 that the offense was so tight. Between tight playcalling and formations, it didn't give the phenom a chance to dissect plays or utilize his legs. The Wolverines' offensive line played poorly and gave him very little time to throw the football. But following the win over CMU, interim head coach Biff Poggi said Michigan will continue to utilize Underwood in the run game and they will continue to use Underwood in different ways moving forward.
While Underwood just turned 18 years old, and he's only three games into his first college season, it's more than clear that he's the future of Michigan football. He has another big test this weekend when he heads to Lincoln to take on Nebraska.
