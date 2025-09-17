Fox's Joel Klatt applauds Michigan for how it utilized Bryce Underwood in Week 3
There was a bit of a learning curve for Michigan when it landed Bryce Underwood. The Wolverines went from having the 131st-ranked passing attack in college football last season, to having an explosive playmaker behind center. Michigan wasn't used to letting its QB make plays on their own, but against CMU -- the Wolverines unleashed Underwood.
Not only did Underwood pass for 235 yards and a score against the Chippewas, but the talented five-star used his legs and rushed for 114 yards and two scores. It was the first time Michigan allowed Underwood to scramble. Fox's Joel Klatt was impressed with how Michigan used Underwood in Week 3.
“But they certainly learned from their loss against Oklahoma and then put the ball in the hands of their best player to go out and make plays. And listen, I totally understand. And I get it that the opponent is totally different. And OU's defense was terrific. I get that," Klatt said.
"But in the first two games, Bryce Underwood is a true freshman, only had two rushes that were non-sacks. So they were clearly trying to handle this guy with kick gloves. It's like, nah, we don't want to expose him in the run game. Let's have him play this Michigan style of game. Saturday, that went out the window against Central Michigan. He ran it nine times on Saturday.”
Klatt says Underwood is the best player on the field
Despite the Wolverines losing to Oklahoma in Week 2, Klatt was on record saying Underwood was the best player on the field for Michigan in that loss. Now that the Wolverines 'took the bubble wrap off' of Underwood, the Michigan offense has a whole new element to it.
“And Michigan clearly took the bubble wrap off of Bryce Underwood and let him go out there," said Klatt. "Six of the nine were scrambles, not necessarily design runs, but giving him the freedom to take off, I thought was huge. He picked up two touchdowns, six first downs with his legs.
"He was the best player on the field for them offensively against Oklahoma in a game in which they had a bad plan. I think, self-admittedly, they know that they had a bad plan against Oklahoma, and it was very different against Central Michigan. I thought it was very fascinating.”
Michigan will need to lean on Underwood for another highly anticipated game this weekend. The Wolverines travel to Lincoln to take on Nebraska, a team that is 3-0 and is looking for a big 2025 season.
