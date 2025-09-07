National media question Sherrone Moore, Michigan following loss to Oklahoma
The Michigan Wolverines fell in Week 2 against what appears to be a much-improved Oklahoma team. The Wolverines struggled to find any sort of consistency on offense and the Michigan defense had no answer for John Mateer and the Sooners' offense. Sherrone Moore lost to his alma mater by a score of 24-13, and the Wolverines will now enter Week 3 with a date set for Central Michigan.
Following the game on Saturday, national media gave their thoughts on Michigan's performance,
CBS Sports' Will Backus 'College football Week 2 overreactions: Sherrone Moore again proves he's not worth effort for Michigan'
".....Poor clock management, questionable in-game decisions and an offense that lacks in any sort of creativity. Michigan spent unprecedented resources to land quarterback Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2025, who won the Wolverines' starting job as a true freshman.
Moore refused to turn him lose against Oklahoma. That's a fair, early game strategy as he gets acclimated to his first road start in a tough environment, but there's no benefit to playing conservative when the game got late and Michigan faced a big deficit.
Moore cannot cruise off of his success as Michigan's offensive coordinator, and his one win against Ohio State, forever. The pressure is on for him to show that Michigan's investment is actually worth it.
"
NBC Sports' Nicole Auerbach 'Takeaways from Week 2 of College Football: Florida collapses, Arch Manning recovers'
"...The flipside, of course, is that Michigan didn’t seem to trust its passing game with true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood and a largely unproven receiving crops (without tight end Marlin Klein, who looked to be something of a safety valve for Underwood last week against New Mexico). That’s a credit to Brent Venables ’Oklahoma defense and what it means for that unit to be directly coached by the head man...."
Fox Sports' Michael Cohen 'Report Card: Bryce Underwood’s Learning Curve Steepens in Loss to Oklahoma'
"...For Underwood, a modest first half gave way to a highly ineffective finish in which he only completed four passes in the second half. There were miscommunications with teammates, passes that sailed too high for receivers and a general absence of production against Venables’ aggressive, multidimensional defense. Underwood completed nine of 24 passes for 142 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in an eventual 24-13 loss that reinforces how steep of a learning curve almost all true freshmen have — especially with an inexperienced collection of wide receivers and tight ends around him. ..."
The Athletic's Stewart Mandel 'Billy Napier’s nightmare, Oklahoma’s revival and more Week 2 final thoughts'
I’d call his performance encouraging, even if underwhelming. He’s probably not going to lead Michigan to a national title this season, but I assume he and the offense will improve over the course of the year.
Michigan freshman sensation Bryce Underwood had a tough night in Norman (9-of-24 for 142 yards), but it’s hard to be critical of his passing when he appeared to have few options to throw to. Without injured tight end Marlin Klein, who had six catches for 93 yards against New Mexico, the Wolverines seemed to have just one receiver who could get open, Indiana transfer Donaven McCulley (three catches, 91 yards). Despite the Wolverines continually having to settle for field goals, Underwood kept his team within one score, 21-13, well into the fourth quarter. And he finished his first road start without a turnover.
