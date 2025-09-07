PFF grades and snap counts following Michigan's loss to Oklahoma
The Michigan Wolverines took it to the chin on Saturday at Oklahoma. The Wolverines fell to 1-1 on the season after losing to the Sooners, 24-13. The Sooners put up 408 yards of total offense and QB John Mateer was too much for Michigan to handle. The Washington State transfer threw for 270 yards and a score, while rushing for 74 yards and two touchdowns.
The Wolverines' trench play wasn't good on either side. Freshman Bryce Underwood was never able to get comfortable in the pocket and passed for just 142 yards on nine-of-24 passing.
Following the Wolverines' loss to Oklahoma, I looked at the top PFF grades from both the offense and defense, along with some snap counts to know.
Top 10 Offensive Players
1. RT Andew Sprague - 72.8 grade
2. WR Donaven McCulley - 68.3 grade
3. RB Justice Haynes - 67.3 grade
4. LG Giovanni El-Hadi - 62.0 grade
5. TE Zach Marshall - 57.6 grade
6. WR Channing Goodwin - 56.6 grade
7. C Greg Crippen - 55.9 grade
8. RB Jordan Marshall - 55.1 grade
9. WR Semaj Morgan - 54.4 grade
10. TE Hogan Hansen - 53.3 grade
Bottom Five Offensive Players
1. QB Bryce Underwood - 42.9 grade
2. RG Brady Norton - 49.4 grade
3. RG Nathan Efobi - 50.1 grade
4. TE Max Bredeson - 51.0 grade
5. LT Evan Link - 53.0 grade
Top 10 Defensive Players
1. Edge Derrick Moore - 76.6 grade
2. CB Jyaire Hill - 76.0 grade
3. Edge TJ Guy - 75.9 grade
4. CB Jayden Sanders - 69.6 grade
5. CB Zeke Berry - 69.1 grade
6. LB Cole Sullivan - 69.0 grade
7. FS Jaden Mangham - 68.9 grade
8. DT Trey Pierce - 68.3 grade
9. LB Jimmy Rolder - 66.7 grade
10. DT Tre Williams - 65.6 grade
Bottom Five Defensive Players
1. Edge Cameron Brandt - 39.9 grade
2. LB Ernest Hausmann - 44.9 grade
3. DT Rayshaun Benny - 54.4 grade
4. DL Enow Etta - 55.7 grade
5. DT Damon Payne - 57.1 grade
Snap Counts To Know
- With TE Marlin Klein not playing, it was Zach Marshall who received 43 snaps. Hogan Hansen saw 12 snaps.
- RB Justice Haynes had 46 snaps compared to Jordan Marshall's 13.
- After not seeing any playing time in Week 1, WR Anthony Simpson was on the field for seven offensive snaps
- WR Fredrick Moore wasn't on the field as a WR against Oklahoma
- Despite being one of the better players the past two weeks, LB Cole Sullivan had just 16 snaps
- Freshman edge rusher Nate Marshall saw nine snaps
- Freshman CB Jayden Sanders had 31 snaps, replacing Zeke Berry who went out
- Edge rushers Cameron Brandt and TJ Guys had the most snaps of any Edge, seeing 46 each. Derrick Moore played in 33 snaps
