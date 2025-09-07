Social media reacts to John Mateer, Oklahoma beating No. 15 Michigan
The No. 15 Michigan Wolverines took their first loss of the season on Saturday when they fell to No. 18 Oklahoma in Norman, 24-13. It was all Oklahoma right from the start. The Sooners took the first drive right down the field for a score, but Oklahoma did whatever it could to keep Michigan in the game. Between John Mateer throwing an interception, the Sooners missing a FG, and Oklahoma muffing a punt -- Michigan had its chances.
But the Wolverines' line play was poor on both sides. Michigan didn't give the Wolverines' running backs many holes to run through -- other than Justice Haynes' 75-yarder -- and Bryce Underwood had very little time to go through progressions before a Sooner was in his face. The five-star phenom threw for 142 yards on 9-of-24 attempts.
QB John Mateer stole the show on Saturday. The Washington State transfer was fantastic and Michigan had zero answers for him. He showed why he was the top-ranked transfer in the portal, and why the Sooners wanted him badly. Mateer threw for 270 yards and a score, and he added 74 yards on the ground with two scores. Mateer was able to move around in the pocket, extend plays, and find the weak spot in Michigan's zone.
To make matters worse, the Wolverines have been hit by the injury bug. Michigan was already without several players heading into the game like Rod Moore, Marlin Klein, Chase Anderson, and Shamari Earls, among others, but during the game, Michigan lost Giovanni El-Hadi and Zeke Berry. As of now, it's not known how serious either injury was. Players like Brady Norton, Jaishawn Barham, Semaj Morgan, and Brandyn Hillman were banged up and missed a few plays.
Following the game, social media had their say and shared their feelings on Michigan's performance against Oklahoma. Here are some of the top social media reactions.
