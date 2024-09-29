Alex Orji gives honest assessment of the Michigan passing game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- For the second week in a row, the Michigan offense couldn't get over 100 passing yards. Alex Orji started his second career game on Saturday against Minnesota and while you could argue there was a small progression from last week, the passing game remains a big area of concern. After throwing for 32 yards against USC, the dual-threat signal caller threw for 86 yards and a score -- while tossing an interception -- during Michigan's 27-24 win over the Gophers.
Star tight end Colston Loveland was back after a week's absence but his impact was minimal. Loveland led the team with four receptions for 41 yards, but that wasn't anything the junior wants to get too excited about. The Wolverines continue to have issues with their receivers gaining separation and Michigan lacks creativity in scheming players open.
The Wolverines have found a way to win both games in back-to-back weeks with a lackluster pass game, but at some point, Michigan has to show some sign of life through the air or a team will knock the Wolverines off.
Following the game, Sherrone Moore said the entire team has to get better -- including the pass game. Moore says the Wolverines are trying to get Orji in rhythm with easy completions. Orji threw an interception when he was looking for Loveland, but had an open Donovan Edwards streaking down the sideline -- but Orji never moved past his first read. Gaining confidence and going through progressions is the next step for Orji as the starting quarterback.
"I think he probably explained it but we all have to get better," Moore said of Orji and Michigan. "He thinks he has to get better, we think we have to get better as a group. We'll just continue to progress.
"I mean, the offense that we have and stuff that we have for him is wide open. You know, we're just trying to get him easy completions and things that he's really good at. And, you know, there's progressions you just have to continue to roll through. And if he does those, it's going to be even better. But, you know, for us as an offense, we want to be balanced. So we have to try to keep doing that as much as we can in different situations and we will."
Orji took an honest assessment of himself and the team after the game. While Michigan accomplished its goal of going 1-0 this week, Orji realizes the passing game isn't at the standard it should be at the University of Michigan. He hopes that the offense and himself can put together 60 minutes next week.
“All we work for throughout the week is just trying to get a win. And so we came out here on a Saturday, Big Ten play, and accomplished our No. 1 goal,” Orji said following Michigan's win. “I think that we all know that the end of the game, especially the second half, wasn’t up to the standard the Michigan football has set in passing through previous games. So we just got to find a way to put together a four-quarter game and just build on the things that we put on tape.”
The Wolverines will hit the road for the first time all season when they travel to face the Washington Huskies next weekend.
