National recruiting analyst says Michigan will lose top defender: 'It's kind of a done deal'
Things are continuing to trend in the wrong direction when it comes to Michigan and top rated defender Ivan Taylor. The four-star cornerback flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Michigan back in July, but Alabama has seemingly forced the talented corner to have a change of heart.
Tom Loy, a national recruiting analyst for 247 Sports, recently discussed why he thinks Taylor is as good as gone.
"I feel great about that pick," Loy said when discussing his prediction for Taylor to flip. "There was a moment where Michigan was really doing some nice work behind the scenes and trying to keep him in the fold. But then I got a text the next day saying it's kind of a done deal, and they're not feeling very confident in Ann Arbor."
According to 247 Sports, Taylor is the No. 2 ranked safety in the nation, and there's no question that losing a kid like that would be a blow to Michigan's 2025 class. But the Wolverines also recently flipped four-star cornerback Shamari Earls from Georgia, and there's a strong belief that Earls is just as good (if not better).
With that being said, Taylor has yet to make any announcement and is still considered part of Michigan's 2025 recruiting class for the time being. Here's the latest look:
Michigan's Current 2025 Commits:
- Andrew Babalola - Five Star OT
- Ivan Taylor: Four-Star CB*
- Kainoa Winston: Four-Star S
- Andrew Marsh: Four-Star WR
- Andrew Olesh: Four-Star TE
- Jaylen Williams: Four-Star DL
- Avery Gach: Four-Star OT
- Jayden Sanders: Four-Star CB
- Sharmai Earls: Four-star CB
- Benny Patterson: Four-star DL
- Bobby Kanka: Three-Star DL
- Jacob Washington: Three-Star WR
- Julius Holly: Three-Star EDGE
- Donovan Johnson: Three-Star RB
- Eli Owens: Three-Star TE
- Kaden Strayhorn: Three-Star IOL
- Jasper Parker: Three-Star RB
- Chase Taylor: Three-Star LB
