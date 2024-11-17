Wolverine Digest

National recruiting analyst says Michigan will lose top defender: 'It's kind of a done deal'

Chris Breiler

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Things are continuing to trend in the wrong direction when it comes to Michigan and top rated defender Ivan Taylor. The four-star cornerback flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Michigan back in July, but Alabama has seemingly forced the talented corner to have a change of heart.

Tom Loy, a national recruiting analyst for 247 Sports, recently discussed why he thinks Taylor is as good as gone.

"I feel great about that pick," Loy said when discussing his prediction for Taylor to flip. "There was a moment where Michigan was really doing some nice work behind the scenes and trying to keep him in the fold. But then I got a text the next day saying it's kind of a done deal, and they're not feeling very confident in Ann Arbor."

According to 247 Sports, Taylor is the No. 2 ranked safety in the nation, and there's no question that losing a kid like that would be a blow to Michigan's 2025 class. But the Wolverines also recently flipped four-star cornerback Shamari Earls from Georgia, and there's a strong belief that Earls is just as good (if not better).

With that being said, Taylor has yet to make any announcement and is still considered part of Michigan's 2025 recruiting class for the time being. Here's the latest look:

Michigan's Current 2025 Commits:

  1. Andrew Babalola - Five Star OT
  2. Ivan Taylor: Four-Star CB*
  3. Kainoa Winston: Four-Star S
  4. Andrew Marsh: Four-Star WR
  5. Andrew Olesh: Four-Star TE
  6. Jaylen Williams: Four-Star DL
  7. Avery Gach: Four-Star OT
  8. Jayden Sanders: Four-Star CB
  9. Sharmai Earls: Four-star CB
  10. Benny Patterson: Four-star DL
  11. Bobby Kanka: Three-Star DL
  12. Jacob Washington: Three-Star WR
  13. Julius Holly: Three-Star EDGE
  14. Donovan Johnson: Three-Star RB
  15. Eli Owens: Three-Star TE
  16. Kaden Strayhorn: Three-Star IOL
  17. Jasper Parker: Three-Star RB
  18. Chase Taylor: Three-Star LB

- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Home/Football