NCAA issues show-cause sanctions to former Michigan football coaches
On Monday, the NCAA issued show-cause sanctions against two former University of Michigan assistant football coaches. Former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and former defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale both came to an agreed upon "plea" in the NCAA investigation into minor recruiting violations.
Both men are now part of Jim Harbaugh's staff in Los Angeles with the Chargers and will likely not be back in the college ranks any time soon. That fact makes the NCAA "punishment" that much more laughable. The show cause, similar to the four-year show-cause the NCAA issued Harbaugh, only kicks in if the coaches return to college during the terms of the show-cause. Minter received a one-year and Clinkscale two-year. There is a zero percent chance either man goes back to the college ranks in those time frames.
Clinkscale was hit for giving recruits "impermissible" gifts or items. This could have been as simple as buying them food or having snacks or food delivered to the hotel they were staying at. As part of the agreement the incident is now sealed and neither side is allowed to discuss it further. Based on the toothless punishment given, it was likely very minor.
Minter was hit for multiple contacts with recruits during non-contact periods. This violation is as common as it gets. A multitude of coaches and universities have self-admitted to this violation in the past. With texting and social media and the other variety of ways kids communicate these days it is almost impossible to not violate this NCAA rule.
While the NCAA continues its fruitless investigation into sign stealing, it is apparent they want to exact any measure of revenge they can upon Michigan and its former coaches. While this may cause a stir and grab some attention in the sporting world, it will be short-lived. Regardless of what the NCAA thinks, it is not a win for them. From where I sit it makes them look even more ridiculous handing out sanctions that are moot from the minute they are issued.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football players who could become first round selections in the 2026 NFL Draft
Unexpected Michigan football player is projected as a top-15 pick in 2026 mock draft
Kenneth Grant reveals a plan with Michigan football that never materialized
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson