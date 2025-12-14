Jim Harbaugh, Chargers Had Classy Messages for Patrick Mahomes After Knee Injury
The Chargers walked out of Arrowhead with a win on Sunday, knocking the Chiefs out of the postseason for the first time in 11 years while clinching their second consecutive 10-win season. Yet in the immediate aftermath of the game, the focus was on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who suffered a knee injury during the Chargers’ 16-13 win.
Mahomes went down clutching his left knee in the final two minutes of the game on the Chiefs’ last drive as they were trying to tie up or win the game. Mahomes was helped into the locker room as backup Gardner Minshew came in and threw the season-sealing interception a fews player later. Head coach Andy Reid said after the game that the injury “didn’t look good” and that the star quarterback will undergo an MRI on Monday.
Before Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh took questions from the media postgame, he began his presser by saying, “Just before I get started, just hope Patrick’s okay. He’s one of the greatest competitors of all time. Total respect for him and just hope he’s okay. Prayers and thoughts are with him. Hope he dodged a bullet.”
The Chargers also showed respect for Mahomes, posting a picture of him and Justin Herbert on social media with the caption, “always a battle, 15.”
Depending on the severity of Mahomes’s injury, he could potentially miss at least the final three games of the season as the Chiefs have missed the playoffs for the first time in his remarkable career. Meanwhile, the Chargers have swept the Chiefs for the first time since 2013 and remain on track to make the playoffs for the second season in a row.