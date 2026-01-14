Michigan standout receiver named FWAA Freshman All-American

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Andrew Marsh became quarterback Bryce Underwood's number one target as the season progressed in 2025.

After Marsh's impressive true freshman campaign in his first year with the Maize and Blue, he has been recognized by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) as a Freshman All-American.

According to information on sportswriters.net, the FWAA, founded in 1941, "consists of the men and women across North America who cover college football for a living."

"The membership includes journalists, broadcasters and publicists, as well as key executives in all the areas that involve the game. The FWAA works to govern areas that include game day operations, major awards and an All-America team.

"Behind the leadership of President David Ubben and Executive Director Steve Richardson and a board of veteran journalists, the FWAA continues grow and work to help college football prosper at all levels. There are now over 1,200 members."

Marsh's season at Michigan

Marsh finished his freshman campaign as a Wolverine with 45 receptions for 651 yards and four touchdowns, which were all team highs for Michigan in 2025.

The 6-foot receiver from Katy, Texas had several breakout games this past season, including against USC on Oct. 11, when he brought in eight passes for 138 yards with a touchdown against the Trojans.

Then, in the team's Nov. 15 game at Northwestern, Marsh set U-M freshman records with 12 catches and 189 receiving yards in a win against the Wildcats at Wrigley Field.

Nov 15, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Andrew Marsh (4) makes a catch as Northwestern Wildcats cornerback Fred Davis II (2) defends him during the first half at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Marsh was also named a Freshman All-American by On3 and 247Sports and was an All-Big Ten selection for his play on the field.

Michigan's 2026 outlook at receiver

Despite Donaven McCulley, Michigan's second leading wideout from 2025, out of the fold next season, along with third leading pass catcher Marlin Klein off to the NFL Draft, the Wolverines have utilized the transfer portal to add playmakers to surround Marsh and Underwood.

Late last week, the Wolverines landed Texas transfer receiver Jaime Ffrench, who was a blue chip recruit in the class of 2025. The, Kyle Whittingham and staff brought hybrid tight end/receiver JJ Buchanan over from Utah after a big freshman campaign with the Utes in 2025.

Dec 31, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes tight end JJ Buchanan (81) celebrates after a reception against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Those two additions, along with the existing tight end room, should give the Wolverines some major potential in the passing game in 2026 and beyond under new offensive coordinator Jason Beck.