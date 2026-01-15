Michigan football quarterback enters transfer portal

Michigan football quarterback Jake Garcia has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from On3's Pete Nakos.

NEW: Michigan QB Jake Garcia has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



Garcia has made stops at Miami, Missouri and East Carolina. https://t.co/j8KQpdqOMz pic.twitter.com/eHciY5jkut — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 15, 2026

Garcia came to the Wolverines in 2025 as a graduate transfer from East Carolina and played in one game for Michigan this past season in a blowout win against Central Michigan on Sept. 13.

Prior to coming to Ann Arbor, Garcia played at East Carolina in 2024 where he completed 109 of 181 passes that season for the Pirates for 1,426 yards to go along with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

In 2023, Garcia transferred to Missouri from Miami and did not see game action with the Tigers.

As a Hurricane, in 2021, Garcia went 11-of-14 passing with 147 yards and two touchdowns during his freshman campaign. In his sophomore season, Garcia completed 68 of 115 passes for 803 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions in eight games played.

Garcia came to Michigan last season as a graduate student, meaning he is currently out of college eligibility as he just completed his sixth season of college football. With Garcia entering the portal, it is assumed he will seek a waiver from the NCAA to be granted another year of eligibility.

Michigan's QB room in 2026

Even with starter Bryce Underwood returning for his sophomore season, the Wolverines lost several depth pieces at the position via the portal over the past several days.

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) runs with the ball after breaking a tackle against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

However, coach Kyle Whittingham and the offensive staff have addressed the position group with the recent additions of quarterbacks Brayden Fowler-Nicolsi (Colorado State) and Colin Hurley (LSU).

With the depth in the quarterback room coming to fruition, it will be up to new quarterbacks coach Ty Detmer, offensive coordinator Jason Beck and the rest of the offensive staff to develop the players within the position group to put the Wolverines' offense in the best position possible for the 2026 season and beyond.

This particular window of the transfer portal ends on Friday. Fans can follow along with Michigan on SI's transfer portal tracker to to keep up with the latest updates on who is coming in and who is exiting the program.