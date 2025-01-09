Michigan's Bryce Underwood utilizes NIL to secure perks for his parents
As previously reported, part of Bryce Underwood's NIL deal included a partnership with Feldman Chevrolet of Highland. That partnership landed the young man a 2025 Tahoe RST, which comes with a sticker price of around $70,000. But as It turns out, Underwood was not the only recipient of a vehicle from this partnership. In a video shared by Feldman on their Instagram account, Bryce's parents are shown receiving their own brand new vehicles as well. The video shows his father, Jaquan Underwood, climbing into a brand-new Chevrolet Silverado High Country. His mother, Beverly Underwood, did not reveal which vehicle she received in the deal.
As NIL has evolved, many athletes have begun including benefits for their family members within their partnerships. Surely, Underwood's parents had a heavy influence in his college decision, so it makes sense to include them in the perks of becoming a Michigan Man. Although a lot of people still have a negative outlook on the new world of NIL, the reality is that it's not going anywhere. For a number of years, the University of Michigan was heavily criticized for failing to capitalize on its vast network of wealthy doners and massive brand to become a major player in the NIL space. But with Sherrone Moore leading the way, it appears as though Michigan is now fully committed to competing at the highest level in the world of NIL. That's good for the program, for the players, and obviously for the families.
