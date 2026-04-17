Underrated Michigan Prospects Who Could Sneak Into the NFL Draft

Michigan had eight players selected to compete in the NFL Combine, which means the Wolverines are projected to have at least eight players selected in the NFL Draft next week.

The Wolverines aren't likely to have any first-round selections, but Michigan should see plenty of players go in both Day 2 and Day 3 of the draft.

Here are three players who could sneak their way into Day 3 of the draft.

K Dominic Zvada

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Dominic Zvada was one of the eight players invited to partake in the Combine, but Zvada is a kicker, so it's not a given he is drafted. The two-year Wolverine is a top-three kicker via ESPN, and his leg will be enticing for NFL teams.

However, Zvada's accuracy from the 2025 season is concerning. Zvada made just 17-of-25 kicks this past season and was just an average kicker in the Big Ten.

That came one year after Zvada put his name in the Michigan record books. After transferring to the Wolverines from Arkansas State, Zvada made 21-of-22 kicks and set the single-season record at Michigan with 95.5% on the year, which included making all seven attempts beyond 50 yards.

NFL teams aren't sure which Zvada they are going to get, but if 2025 is the outlier, Zvada could make a really good NFL kicker. He is certainly worth a late-round selection.

LB Ernest Hausmann

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Ernest Hausmann was likely on his way to becoming a mid-round draft pick, but at the time, he inexplicably left Michigan at the end of the season. He wasn't to be seen in the Wolverines final two games of the season, including the big showdown against Ohio State.

It was later revealed that Hausmann was dealing with undiagnosed bipolar depression.

Hausmann is taking the steps to get back to playing football with the goal of making the NFL. Talent alone, Hausmann is worthy of a draft pick. He was a great leader at Michigan, very instinctual, and hardly missed tackles. After his lone season at Nebraska, Hausmann transferred to Michigan, where he played three seasons.

He was a two-time All-Big Ten selection and led the Wolverines in tackles in 2024 with 89. He would've led Michigan in tackles in 2025 if he played in all the games — he finished second with 68 tackles, coming up five short.

Edge TJ Guy

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After being the most improved defensive player in the 2024 season, TJ Guy didn't have the 2025 campaign he was hoping for. Guy was expected to start alongside Derrick Moore, but after the Wolverines moved Jaishawn Barham to edge — Guy went back into a rotational role.

The talent is there. As a rotational piece in 2024, he finished second on the team with 5.5 sacks — ahead of Derrick Moore. He also finished second on the team with seven tackles for loss.

Guy just has to prove he can be consistent and get off the ball strong. A seventh-round selection isn't out of the equation for Guy and a strong NFL camp could see Guy make an active roster.