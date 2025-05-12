NFL Draft 'expert' who doubts Mason Graham once did the very same to Aidan Hutchinson
When you're a top 5 pick in the NFL Draft it comes with lofty expectations. That is certainly the case for Mason Graham and his new journey with the Cleveland Browns.
Over the weekend, John Frascella (who describes himself as an NFL Draft expert) went on Twitter/X to offer his assessment of Graham. According to Frascella, Graham had no business being selected No. 5 overall, going as far as to call Graham the worst pick of the draft.
"I don't care what anyone says, this is not a 5th overall pick in the NFL Draft, you can't draft people on 'name value'".- John Frascella
His hot take has been heavily criticized on social media. Many fans are pointing out the fact that Graham has years of tape that show him absolutely dominating opponents who are also in the NFL now. Graham was also widely considered the number one defensive line prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. But after just one 30-second clip from a rookie minicamp, Frascella apparently has a better grasp on Graham than analysts, scouts and General Managers. But as it turns out, this isn't the first time Frascella has doubted a Michigan defensive player taken high in the NFL Draft.
Frascella had Aidan Hutchinson as a late first round pick and thought No. 2 overall was far too high for him. Thankfully for Lions fans, the folks calling the shots in Detroit felt differently. Lions General Manager Brad Holmes and beloved coach Dan Campbell took 'Hutch' with that number two pick and he's been a monster coming off the edge ever since. In fact, Hutchinson is currently viewed as the betting favorite to win 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, as he looks to bounce back from a season-ending injury in 2024.
Regardless of what random online analysts and experts think, it's clear those who are actually working for NFL teams placed a high value on Graham... which is why he went No. 5 overall. And while overanalyzing 30-seconds of practice footage is pretty standard for this time of the year, Graham will have an opportunity to silence his critics this fall.
