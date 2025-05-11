Where Michigan football, Ohio State, Oregon, and the entire Big Ten rank in latest post-spring re-rank
As the spring rolls into summer, there is less and less football news, but analysts continue to put out their post-spring rankings. USA TODAY Sports' Paul Meyerberg went beyond what most people do. He ranked all 136 D1 football teams.
He had seven Big Ten teams ranked inside the top 25, but there are also three teams inside the conference that are toward the bottom of all the 136-team list. As for the Michigan Wolverines, Meyerberg is quite high on them. The Wolverines are ranked as the 14th-best team in this ranking, and Michigan is just behind Tennessee and Kansas State.
All eyes are going to be on Bryce Underwood and this new Michigan offense come fall. After having the 131st-ranked passing attack, fans want to see what the Wolverines are going to look like with new offense coordinator Chip Lindsey running the show when a freshman phenom behind center.
Here is where every Big Ten team was ranked in Meyerberg's post-spring re-rank of 136 teams.
3. Penn State
6. Ohio State
8. Oregon
11. Illinois
14. Michigan
18. Nebraska
24. Iowa
29. Indiana
31. USC
38. Minnesota
41. Rutgers
52. Washington
59. UCLA
68. Michigan State
78. Wisconsin
97. Maryland
109. Northwestern
120. Purdue
