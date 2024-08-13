'Not a frontrunner': Sherrone Moore says QB battle is still wide open
Two weeks into fall camp, the biggest question mark surrounding the Michigan offense remains at the quarterback position. Although it was reported that junior Alex Orji appeared to be the clear cut leader early on, head coach Sherrone Moore said there's no frontrunner in the battle just yet.
"I mean, they're all been really good," Moore said. "They've had their days that one guy's been good, one guy's been really good, one guy's been better. So not a frontrunner. Really kind of all even playing right now, and we'll see how we go into this week, next week, and then game week."
Even without a clear leader after two weeks, Moore says he feels good about what he has in the quarterback room. From seventh year veteran Jack Tuttle to true freshman Jadyn Davis, the QB group certainly provides Moore with a wide range of options as he continues through the evaluation process during fall camp.
"I think with all of them, you've seen them be mature, be leaders, be poised, make plays, and really it's just that," Moore said. "It's just continue to do that on a consistent basis. All of them have done that. All of them made plays in their own right at every position. And just, you know, it's going to take time. It's going to take that week. It's going to take maybe that day to figure out who the guy is. But I feel really good about that room. I feel really good, feel confident. They've all made really good throws. They've all made plays with their legs, and all have done things to put themselves in a good position."
As far as a timeline is concerned, Moore wasn't about to tip his hand.
"I mean, could be the week of, could be the day of the game. I think we'll see."
The Wolverines return to the Big House in just 17 days for a primetime matchup against Fresno State on Aug. 31. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET on NBC.
