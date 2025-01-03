OFFICIAL: Michigan Football signs No. 1 running back in transfer portal
After a bit of hand-wringing over the past few days, it's now official.
Michigan has signed former Alabama running back Justice Haynes, the No. 1 rated tailback in the transfer portal during this winter cycle. The true sophomore and former five-star prospect is headed to Ann Arbor after two seasons in Tuscaloosa, and will have two seasons of collegiate eligibility remaining with the Maize and Blue.
In two seasons with the Crimson Tide, Haynes ran for 616 yards and nine touchdowns on 104 carries (5.9 yards per carry), adding 17 receptions for 99 yards during the 2024 season alone. He'll join a Michigan backfield that will return ReliaQuest Bowl MVP Jordan Marshall and redshirt freshman Benjamin Hall, with some talented underclassmen rounding out the position group.
