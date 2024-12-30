JUST IN: Detroit Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson shares encouraging injury rehab update
Fans of the Detroit Lions and Michigan Wolverines are anxiously awaiting the return of star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who is hard at work rehabbing from a broken tibia and fibula suffered in mid-October.
Hutchinson has already promised fans he will return should the Lions advance all the way to the Super Bowl in February, and the franchise star looks well on his way back in a recent injury rehab update. Below, Hutchinson can be seen running on an underwater treadmill in a video posted to his personal Instagram page.
This is an encouraging sign for Detroit and its fans, who have seen the Lions defense ravaged by injury throughout the 2024 season. Earlier this month, NFL on Fox reporter Jay Glazer reported that Hutchinson could return as early as the NFC Championship Game should Detroit win in the Divisional and/or Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.
Hutchinson led the NFL in sacks and QB pressure at the time of his injury, and would give Detroit's pass rush a major boost in his return. With two regular season games remaining, the Lions look to lock up an NFC North division title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC with on Monday night vs. the San Francisco 49ers and next week against the Minnesota Vikings.
