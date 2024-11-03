PFF grades: Michigan football high/low player grades, snap counts to know after Oregon loss
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Playing without two starting cornerbacks on Saturday, Michigan wasn't a match for the Oregon Ducks. The Wolverines attempted to make it competitive in the second half, but their rally fell short after Semaj Morgan led Alex Orji out of bounds on a trick play when Michigan was down 14 midway through the fourth quarter.
Although Michigan played turnover-free for the second game in a row, the Wolverines fell into a deep hole when they allowed Oregon to score 21 second-quarter points. After allowing the Ducks to gain 470 yards on the ground, Oregon proved why it was the No. 1 team in the country and why the Wolverines aren't ready to compete with those teams yet.
The Wolverines fell 38-17 to the top-ranked team in the country and Michigan's season is on the bring sitting at 5-4. The Wolverines still play Indiana, Northwestern, and Ohio State to end the season and both the Hoosiers and Buckeyes are two of the top Big Ten teams.
Using Pro Football Focus, here are the top and worst player grades from Michigan's loss to Oregon. We also include player snap counts you should know.
Top offensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
TE Colston Loveland - 77.0 grade
RB Donovan Edwards - 71.4 grade
QB Alex Orji - 69.4 grade
QB Davis Warren - 68.0 grade
LG Josh Priebe - 66.4 grade
Lowest offensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
WR Semaj Morgan - 50.1 grade
TE Marlin Klein - 52.4 grade
WR Kendrick Bell - 54.2 grade
RG Gio El-Hadi - 55.4 grade
WR C.J. Charleston - 56.5 grade
Top defensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
DT Mason Graham - 76.8 grade
DT Kenneth Grant - 71.6 grade
LB Jimmy Rolder - 71.1 grade
S Mason Curtis - 70.3 grade
LB Ernest Hausmann - 69.5 grade
Lowest defensive performers (Min. of 10 snaps)
CB Aamir Hall - 47.7 grade
Edge Derrick Moore - 52.4 grade
S Quinten Johnson - 53.8 grade
LB Jaydon Hood - 55.7 grade
Edge Josaiah Stewart - 58.4 grade
Snap counts to know
WR Peyton O'Leary played in the most snaps of any Michigan WR on Saturday. O'Leary saw 36 snaps while Tyler Morris was behind him with 31.
RB Kalel Mullings (29) saw just a few more snaps than Donovan Edwards (25). Edwards had better production against the Ducks.
TE/FB Max Bredeson had the second-least amount of snaps (19) on the season. It was just a few more than he played in Week 2 against Texas (13).
CB Zeke Berry (69), CB Aamir Hall (67), and S Wesley Walker (65) all played a season-high amount of snaps. Will Johnson and Jyaire Hill were OUT against the Ducks.
It appears true freshman S Mason Curtis has passed up Brandyn Hillman on the depth chart. Curtis played 29 snaps -- a season high -- compared to Hillman not seeing the field.
LB Jimmy Rolder is starting to see more and more snaps as he is grading out well. Rolder was a top-five defender on Saturday and saw 21 snaps.
