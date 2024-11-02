Social media reacts to Oregon crushing the under matched Michigan Wolverines
Michigan fell to 5-4 on Saturday after losing to Oregon 38-17. The Wolverines had a valiant effort in the second half but the 28-10 halftime deficit proved to be too much. Between execution and questionable calls, the Wolverines are on the brink of being bowl-eligible.
The Wolverines entered the game without starters Jyaire Hill and Will Johnson and while Dillon Gabriel tore up the Michigan secondary in the first half, Michigan did clamp down some and played better. But playing against the top-ranked team proved to be too difficult.
Offensively, quarterback Davis Warren played well once again. Michigan remained turnover free but a late rally fell short after the Wolverines didn't convert in the red zone in the middle of the fourth.
Here are some of the top reactions following Michigan's loss.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Takeaways: Michigan is no match for the high-powered Oregon Ducks on Saturday
LOOK: Bryce Underwood's potential future LSU teammate is in Ann Arbor to see Michigan
Michigan football suffers another season-ending injury ahead of Oregon game