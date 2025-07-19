Ohio-based Michigan commit makes elite list of Ohio high school football players
Michigan has struggled recruiting the running back position in the 2026 class. They have a singular running back committed and have swung on missed on more than a handful of other potential fits. Much to the chagrin of Ohio State Buckeye fans, that singular running back commit hails from the state of Ohio. Jonathan Brown is a high upside three-star back who could easily rise the ranks into four-star territory during his senior year. He has the physical tools, standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 205 pounds, to dominate his senior campaign.
Ohio sportswriters are also high on Brown and his potential. He was recently named one of the top 25 high school seniors in the entire state. Brown will look to make his senior season a memorable one and, in doing so, make the Buckeye fanbase more upset. As they typically do when an Ohio player goes up north, the Buckeye faithful have tried to downplay Brown and his ability. He will surely use that online chatter as fuel to push him during his senior season.
Michigan and running backs coach Tony Alford still have their top running back target of 2026 on the board and are eagerly awaiting his decision. Five-star back Savion Hiter has been very quiet throughout his recruitment process, giving little insight into his thought processes. Most analysts believe he is down to Tennessee or Michigan, but beyond that, little is known. If Michigan can land Hiter, a top 15 national talent, and add him and Brown to their running back room next year, the future of the running game will be solid.