Ohio State gets brutally roasted for being 'soft' following proposed legislation to ban flag-planting
Following a brutal 13-10 loss to Michigan back on Nov. 30, things have gone from bad to worse in Columbus. On Tuesday, Port Clinton News Harold reported that State Rep. Josh Williams, R-Sylvania Twp., was introducing legislation to make it a felony to plant a flag at Ohio Stadium.
"I am proud to introduce the O.H.I.O Sportsmanship Act to make flag planting at midfield a felony in the state of Ohio," Williams wrote. "Behavior that incites violent brawls and puts our law enforcement officers in danger has no place on the football field."
As soon as news of the legislation spread to social media, fans and analysts from all across the country took aim at Ohio State. But it wasn't just folks outside of Ohio State's fanbase that took issue with the proposed legislation. Some of the Buckeye faithful were also angered - and embarrassed - by the State Rep's proposal.
Here's just some of the reaction from social media on Wednesday:
While it's hilarious to see Ohio State squarely in the crosshairs from fans all across the country, the reality is that this legislation has a 0.0% chance of being passed. However, it does seem likely that we could see some action from the NCAA in an effort to ban and penalize flag-planting moving forward.
