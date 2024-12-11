Michigan Football 2025 schedule is revealed
After finishing the 2024 season at 7-5 and a gauntlet of a schedule, the Wolverines 2025 schedule has been revealed and while it's not an easy schedule -- it doesn't appear as grueling as this past year.
Here is the full schedule:
Week 1 - vs. New Mexico
Week 2 - @ Oklahoma
Week 3 - vs. Central Michigan
Week 4 - @ Nebraska
Week 5 - Bye
Week 6 - vs. Wisconsin
Week 7 - @ USC
Week 8 - vs. Washington
Week 9 - @ Michigan State
Week 10 - vs. Purdue
Week 11 - Bye
Week 12 - @ Northwestern
Week 13 - @ Maryland
Week 14 - vs. Ohio State
Michigan will miss playing both Penn State and Oregon next season, along with not playing Indiana. The Wolverines toughest away game in the Big Ten appears to be USC, while playing in Nebraska is never an easy task.
Here is the press release:
The University of Michigan Athletic Department and the Big Ten Conference Office jointly announced Wednesday (Dec. 10) the football schedule for the 2025 season. The Wolverines will play six home games and do not have consecutive contests at Michigan Stadium at any point during the year.
Michigan will play two of its first three games at home during its 146th season of football action, hosting New Mexico (Aug. 30) and Central Michigan (Sept. 13) at Michigan Stadium. It will be the first-ever meeting with the Lobos and the fifth all-time against the Chippewas.
In between the non-conference home games, the Wolverines will head on the road to face Oklahoma on Sept. 6. The game will be a homecoming for J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach Sherrone Moore who was an offensive lineman for the Sooners during the 2006 and 2007 seasons. This will be Michigan’s first-ever visit to Norman as the only previous matchup between the two schools came in the 1976 Orange Bowl, a 14-6 victory for the Sooners.
U-M opens the Big Ten Conference slate of games with a road trip to Nebraska (Sept. 20) before its first open date on the schedule.
The Wolverines will play five straight weeks, alternating home and away games, during the month of October and the first weekend of November. Michigan will host Wisconsin (Oct. 4) for homecoming before traveling to Los Angeles for its second-ever regular season game at USC (Oct. 11). The previous matchup was a 16-6 victory by the Wolverines against the Trojans in 1957.
U-M will return home to face Washington (Oct. 18) and Purdue (Nov. 1) with a road trip to East Lansing sandwiched in between those two home contests. The annual battle with Michigan State for the Paul Bunyan Trophy will be held at Spartan Stadium on Oct. 25.
After its second open date, the Wolverines will travel to Northwestern (Nov. 15) and Maryland (Nov. 22) before returning to Ann Arbor for “The Game” against rival Ohio State (Nov. 29) at Michigan Stadium.
