Ohio State coach Ryan Day gives interesting response when asked about Michigan at Big Ten Media Days
The first day of Big Ten Media Days kicked off in Las Vegas on Tuesday in what will be a three-day event, with all 18 coaches and select players from the conference answering questions from reporters. Although Michigan coach Sherrone Moore and his players won't take the podium until Thursday, the Wolverines' No. 1 rival, Ohio State, was a part of opening day.
As expected, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day fielded a couple of questions about Michigan in light of losing the past four games to their archrival. Even though Day led Ohio State to a national title last season, The Game is still a priority for both programs and is one neither wants to lose during the last weekend of the regular season each November.
When Day was asked about what it will take to beat Michigan, he gave the reporter a simple response.
"Score more points than them," Day responded.
Day's simple answer had mixed responses on social media, but the approach to the question was an interesting one. There are an array of things that go into winning The Game, with the key stat being the team that has won the rushing battle has been victorious in the rivalry in every game since 2001.
But instead of getting into the finer details and the x's and o's, Day chose to give an overly obvious answer for whatever reason.
Coach Moore, along with Max Bredeson, Ernest Hausmann and Derrick Moore will field questions from reporters on Thursday when the Wolverines are up to fulfill their media duties to wrap up the week in Las Vegas.