Michigan QB Bryce Underwood reacts to the wildest thing he read about himself on social media
Michigan football true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood has had a high volume of attention on him ever since he was in 8th grade at Belleville when it was thought he could become one of the nation's top quarterback prospects.
With such a spotlight on him, that comes with various people throwing around opinions from all different angles, including from online trolls on social media. While there are plenty of college football experts who praise Underwood's ability and potential, there are other times when those who may be wishing on his downfall run with narratives that come out of the blue.
When speaking on The Wolverine Podcast at the Champions Circle Golf Classic on Monday, Underwood revealed the "craziest" thing he's read about himself online.
"I'm fat," Underwood said when referring to mostly rival fans running with a narrative that he added bad weight this offseason after there was a photo of him shirtless posted during the spring.
In April, Underwood clapped back at internet trolls who claimed he was out of shape with a post on his Instagram story that said "stop with the defamation."
It is true that Underwood has put on weight this offseason, revealing to The Wolverine in mid-July he was up from 215 pounds to 230 pounds and feeling more "explosive." But that added weight is very intentional and has come with working with strength coach Justin Tress all offseason.
"It's been fun," Underwood said when asked about his time in the weight room with coach Tress. "I've been enjoying everything—coach Tress is doing an amazing job with their staff and everything like that. Can't be anything but thankful for that."
With injuries to Mikey Keene and Davis Warren, Underwood and sophomore Jadyn Davis received all of the quarterback reps during the spring. With Underwood anticipated as the clear leader in the room and expected Week 1 starter, it will be interesting to see how the rest of the room shakes out in terms of the pecking order after fall camp.