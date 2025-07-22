Blake Corum gives outlook on Bryce Underwood and how Wolverines will fare in 2025
Blake Corum is entering his second season with the LA Rams and is trying to establish himself as a key contributor to his team. However, even as he focuses on his NFL career, Corum still has an eye out for his alma mater and keeps close track of the Wolverines.
Speaking fellow Michigan alum Rich Eisen on his show on Monday, Eisen asked Corum about Michigan football and whether he thinks true freshman Bryce Underwood would be the starting quarterback for the Wolverines' Sept. 3 game against New Mexico.
"I would assume so," Corum said. "I don't kknow if you knew, but I was the honorary head coach of the spring game (at Michigan). But I got to watch him during the week at practice—and he had some good completions during the game. But, technically, he should still be in high school, but he was still out there making throws. Man, he's big, he's strong, he's fast and you can tell how smart he is., and he has a heck of an arm on him. But just watching him in practice, the throws he was making—top notch. I assume he's going to be the starter. Obviously, he has to win that position."
Corum added that he is excited to see Michigan take the field this season while also hinting to Eisen how he thinks The Game will go against OSU during the regular season's final week in November.
"I think it's going to be a good year for my Wolverines. I think, for the last game of the year—we're going to do number five this year?" Corum asked Eisen with a grin on his face.
Corum also gave analysis on his former national championship winning teammatte J.J. McCarthy during the interview. With McCarthy set to be the starter for Minnesota in his second season coming off a torn ACL, Corum said he believes McCarthy is ready to take the reigns.
"J.J. is a very consistent player, he's an athlete, he's very smart," Corum said. "We can just go back with how he was playing in the preseason (before he got injured). He was playing really well. I know the Vikings fans were excited to see him, but unfortunately, he had injuries. Everything happens for a reason—he might have needed that year. But I think he's going to be very successful this year. I think he's going to play with that chip on his shoulder just to prove to himself and everyone else that he is who he says he is. And he has the tools around him to be successful. So, just knowing J.J., knowing how he grinds, knowing how smart he is and his love for the game, I see a very succesful year for him."