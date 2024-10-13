Ohio State fans turn on Ryan Day once again following loss to Oregon
It was a thing of beauty for Michigan fans on Saturday night when they got to see their arch-rival take a loss. The Buckeyes had opportunities to put the game away in Eugene against Oregon, but Ohio State failed to do so and took its first loss of the season after losing 32-31.
It was an eye-scratching final drive for Ohio State to say the least. Quarterback Will Howard fell down to take a sack, star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was called for offensive pass interference, and then inexplicably, Howard slid when the clock hit zero to lose the game.
Head coach Ryan Day dropped to 1-7 against Top-5 teams and the Ohio State fanbase let him know all about it falling the loss to Oregon. Luckily for the Buckeye faithful, the 12-team Playoff will allow Ohio State to lose this game and another one to still have a great chance of making the Playoff.
Ah, yes, the $20 million roster wasn't able to go undefeated in 2024.
