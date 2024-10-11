Latest 2025 mock draft has a Michigan football player going second overall
CBS Sports released its latest 2025 NFL mock draft and the Wolverines have four juniors going in the first round. Two of which are in the top 10 and one Wolverine is a top-two pick. Michigan might be 4-2 and its season on the brink, but the Wolverines clearly don't lack talent and it shows with all of these mock drafts projecting Michigan to have multiple first-round selections.
Second overall: Mason Graham to the Bengals
"My comp for Graham this summer was Christian Wilkins. My co-host on the "With the First Pick" podcast, Rick Spielman, took it a step further and said Quinnen Williams. Wherever you land, Graham is a special talent and will almost certainly be a top-5 selection."
Graham got off to a slow start this season, but he's been a terror for the opposing quarterback. Graham is consistently winning his matchup and stone walls the running backs coming his way. If the Bengals would select Graham, he would join Kris Jenkins, DJ Turner, and Dax Hill on the Cincinnati defense.
No. 8 pick: Will Johnson to the Dolphins
"Johnson was No. 1 on my preseason Big Board, and he lasts till the eighth pick here only because there was a run on quarterbacks, offensive linemen, an all-universe athlete and an all-galaxy RB."
It's pretty clear the Dolphins need some help in their secondary. Once Tua Tagovailoa went down, Miami has sputtered and when the offense can't carry it -- the Dolphins must add defenders who can help. Will Johnson would be a perfect fit and would likley slot into a star role right away.
No. 19 pick: Kenneth Grant to the Chargers
"Grant is enormous but plays like a twitched-up 280-pound defensive lineman who just so happens to weigh somewhere north of 330. He's stout against the run, can push the pocket as a pass rusher and gives the Chargers some much-needed depth. Oh, and there's the Jim Harbaugh connection, too."
Ah, yes. It wouldn't be a mock draft without former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh not taking a Wolverine. The Mason Graham and Grant duo has been one of the best in the nation in stopping the run. The Chargers would quickly insert Grant in the middle of the line to help stop the opposition.
No. 22 pick: Colston Loveland to the Broncos
"Loveland is listed at 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds, and while he runs like he's 185, he plays like he's 260. He'll run through open-field arm tackles all day long, he has an enormous catch radius, and he's a precise route runner, looking like a receiver at times in his movement skills. He's a willing blocker, but like most pass-catching tight ends coming into the league, he'll need to improve in this area."
The Broncos will want to add some fresh talent to pair with rookie quarterback Bo Nix. Colston Loveland is arguably the top tight end in the country and Nix could develop chemistry with the Wolverine right away.
